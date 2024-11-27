The British public appears to have hardened towards expense scandals if the latest outrage is anything to go by.
After years of Covid cronyism, MPs claiming for duck houses, heating for stables, and wages they were paying their own children, news that Rachel Reeves has been “charging” the taxpayer a whopping £371 for subscriptions to The Economist and The Financial Times has received a soft landing.
The chancellor, whose job it is to keep abreast of the latest financial and economic trends, has been doing precisely that, the latest expense claims show, with two of the most respected financial publications in the country receiving generous amounts in public-backed funds.
But if the reaction on social media is anything to go by, it looks like the revelation might not be the big Frost/ Nixon reveal it had been hyped up to be by the Politics UK account.
Here’s a pick of the best reaction:
Related: Bibby Stockholm to be dismantled as final asylum seeker leaves barge