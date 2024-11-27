The British public appears to have hardened towards expense scandals if the latest outrage is anything to go by.

After years of Covid cronyism, MPs claiming for duck houses, heating for stables, and wages they were paying their own children, news that Rachel Reeves has been “charging” the taxpayer a whopping £371 for subscriptions to The Economist and The Financial Times has received a soft landing.

The chancellor, whose job it is to keep abreast of the latest financial and economic trends, has been doing precisely that, the latest expense claims show, with two of the most respected financial publications in the country receiving generous amounts in public-backed funds.

But if the reaction on social media is anything to go by, it looks like the revelation might not be the big Frost/ Nixon reveal it had been hyped up to be by the Politics UK account.

Here’s a pick of the best reaction:

An hilariously reasonable and appropriate use of taxpayer’s money https://t.co/4cwhpbbeHM — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) November 25, 2024

It’s literally her job to read this stuff. https://t.co/sdCk0aB3Qx — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 26, 2024

This is completely fine. I am very happy the Chancellor of the Exchequer has access to financial news and information. https://t.co/whWs2D646T — James O'Malley (@Psythor) November 25, 2024

I can't grasp how unhinged you would need to be to believe it's unreasonable for the office of THE ACTUAL CHANCELLOR to have access to these publications. https://t.co/oCh4aOuPsd — Tom Parker (@ThomasTParker) November 25, 2024

Imagine the alternative: Chancellor Rachel Reeves refuses to read The Economist and The Financial Times due to silly paywalls. She prefers Twitter and TikTok. — David Statter 🔜 Roblox Connect (@david_statter) November 25, 2024

