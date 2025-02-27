Darren Grimes has been roundly mocked on social media after he moaned about his home being “filled with Deliveroo drivers.”

Grimes has been on one in recent days. Just days after the GB News motormouth and all-round controversialist yearned for the days of 1980s Britain – despite the fact he was only born in 1993 – he’s back on the usual right-wing schtick about the UK feeling like a foreign land.

In a post on X, he wrote: “I walk around my home. Filled with Deliveroo drovers speaking in foreign tongue, public transport full of foreign people and a high street populated by foreign beggars, and I wonder what on earth our ancestors died for?”

But the tweet really only prompted one question for many: why is Grimes’ house full of foreign Deliveroo drivers?

Why does he have a fleet of foreign deliveroo drivers trapped in his house?

That's called False Imprisonment Derran

Why is your home filled with food delivery drivers? How odd

Top tip. When Deliveroo bring you your order, you're not meant to invite them in and tell them to stay.

Aside from the concern for the delivery workers cooped up with Grimes in his humble abode, plenty of people called him out for the incendiary post.

One person said: “Jesus Christ I can’t imagine being this obsessed. It’s so embarrassing. Imagine being Darren Grimes. Jesus wept.”

Another commented: “At least a few of my ancestors fought fascism so that one day people might not be judged for their ethnic background by creeps like you.”

At least a few of my ancestors fought fascism so that one day people might not be judged for their ethnic background by creeps like you. And if it comes to it we'll hunt people like you down for sport all over again.

Someone else wrote: Yo @darrengrimes_ the descendants of 2-4 million from the Indian subcontinent, 500k Africans, 20k from the Caribbean, soldiers from USA, Canada, Australians, China, New Zealand, Palestinians, Polish & 23 million Soviets who lost their lives helping GB in WWII, think the same.”

