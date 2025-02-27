Elon Musk has taken a loss of $100 billion (£79,245,500,000) since December.

Musk may be the richest person on the planet, but things aren’t looking as good for his electric vehicle (EV) company, Tesla, the stocks of which have declined by 25% this year.

While overall EV sales in Europe have been increasing, data shows that vehicle registrations of Tesla’s have dropped 45% this January compared to 2024.

Some believe the drop may be related to Musk’s involvement with the Trump administration and its strain on EU and US relations.

Others blame the drop on investors cashing out due to Tesla’s large gains in the past year.

Managing partner at The Future Fund investment group, Gary Black, shared the possibility that Tesla shares may slide even further this year.

He gave the warning based on the company’s direction on 2025 vehicle deliveries.

While the 53-year-old sits beyond comfortable due to his huge successes, his more recent projects, such as the robotaxi reveal, did not receive the same accolades.

The reveal left many investors unimpressed, and landed Musk and Tesla with a Tesla.

He and his company being sued by the production company who created the Blade Runner 2049 over the design for the robotaxi.

