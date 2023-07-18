A clip of James Acaster visiting his hometown of Kettering has been doing the rounds on social media again.
The comedian returned to North Northamptonshire for a Sky Christmas special back in 2017 to turn on the Christmas lights, but managed to get chatting to a few locals before he did.
One man who stopped for a chat used the opportunity to air his concerns about overpopulation, leading to this hilarious viral moment.
It was shared again by @cowboyacaster and it’s 44 seconds very well spent.
Related: Neil Oliver gets spectacularly owned by a real doctor on GB News