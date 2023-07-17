Neil Oliver had a difficult time trying to flog his controversial Covid views to a real doctor on his GB News show.

The vaccine skeptic was joined by ex-Tory MP Andrew Bridgen on the show who was recently expelled from the party after he compared the use of Covid vaccines to the Holocaust.

He also invited Dr David Lloyd to add some real scientific knowledge.

And it didn’t take long for tempers to flare.

Bridgen explained that he had received a report which supposedly uncovered “two batches of vaccines”.

He said: “The vaccines that were rolled out around the world, billions of doses, including the boosters, it actually wasn’t the same vaccine and it wasn’t manufactured in the same process that was tested on 44,000 volunteers and subsequently got approval across the world.”

Lloyd, a GP, said it was difficult to respond to the latest “conspiracy theory” and cast doubt on the source of the claims, prompting a shocked response from Oliver, who said they were backed up by “eminent physicians”.

Watch the battle unfold below:

