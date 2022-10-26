Suella Braverman’s reappointment as home secretary has been defended by James Cleverly, who claims the prime minister wants her to carry out “a very clear agenda.”
After breaking the ministerial code by transmitting secure information from her personal email account, Ms. Braverman resigned from her position seven days ago. She also made disparaging statements about Liz Truss’s administration.
However, yesterday, the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, rehired her after selecting a number of well-known individuals to serve in his cabinet.
By picking Ms. Braverman to appease the right flank of his party, Mr. Sunak, according to Labour, “placed party above country.”
