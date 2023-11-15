Chinese state media appears to be particularly pleased by the appointment of David Cameron as foreign secretary.

The ex-PM was described by a Communist Party newspaper as a political figure who has “the potential to breathe new life into the China-UK relationship” in news that some may see as a bit of a red flag given his previous links to the country.

An opinion piece in the Global Times, an English-language Communist Party-run newspaper, said that he had a “unique understanding” of China that critics would use to attack him.

It said: “David Cameron’s appointment as Britain’s new foreign secretary has the potential to breathe new life into the China-UK relationship which has in recent years experienced some serious setbacks.

“As a former British prime minister whose administration focused positively on fostering closer and mutually beneficial ties with Beijing, he is well positioned to engage with a country he came to comprehend well during his time in Downing Street.”

Cameron is back in Downing Street just weeks after promoting a port city in Sri Lanka which is a major part of Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.

He was enlisted to drum up foreign investment in a controversial Sri Lankan project being billed as a Chinese-funded rival to Singapore and Dubai.

Speaking on GB News, Iain Duncan Smith brought up Cameron’s controversial links to China, saying they represent a conflict of interest.

‘That’s a conflict! I want to know how that is to be settled.’



Sir Iain Duncan Smith questions David Cameron’s appointment as Foreign Secretary, claiming his relationship with China is a conflict of interest.



🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/vgGV8NuJok — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 13, 2023

