A Russian gymnast has provoked outrage after he sported an insignia linked to the invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium stood next to a competitor from the war-torn country.

Ivan Kuliak had the letter ‘Z’ prominently placed on his chest as he received his medal next to Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist at a Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha.

The letter does not exist in the Cyrillic Russian alphabet and has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolise support for the invasion.

So what does the Z insignia mean?

Well, Kamil Galeev, a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center, wrote a thread to explain what it means and why it is so worrying.

Its chilling contents is detailed below:

“Let’s discuss what’s happening in Russia. To put it simply, it’s going full fascist. Authorities launched a propaganda campaign to gain popular support for their invasion of Ukraine and they’re getting lots of it. You can see “Z” on these guys’ clothes. What does it mean?”

“Z” is a letter that Russian Military are putting on their vehicles departing to Ukraine. Some interpret “Z” as “Za pobedy” (for victory). Others – as “Zapad” (West). Anyway, this symbol invented just a few days ago became a symbol of new Russian ideology and national identity.

It found a lot of supporters. Many Russians are putting “Z” on their cars – that’s totally voluntary and to my best knowledge nobody’s forcing them.

Business owners put “Z” – showing their support of invasion on their trucks. Here you see a funeral service fully endorsing Z message

Russian military makes Z letters out of badges of killed Ukrainian soldiers.

Here you see terminally ill children from hospice and their parents making a Z formation. Yes, Russians are forcing terminally ill children dying from cancer, and their families to declare their support to Russian invasion of Ukraine. See letters Детский хоспис? Hospice for Kids.

And of course all of this is being done in the name of Russian Orthodox Church. Shelling of residential districts, carpet bombings, launching ballistic missiles upon Ukrainian cities. All in the name of Orthodoxy.

Some argue that Russian people don’t support this invasion and this is all Putin’s responsibility. Yes, decision was taken by Putin and was a surprise even for his ministers. But once it was taken, it found huge popular support. People are cheering, they’re proud and enthusiastic.

Russian media and social media accounts that stand for the invasion often put Z in their names or logos. That’s how you can detect them.

These Z channels and Z bots in Telegram make a lot of work for Russian intelligence. For example via this bot RSOTM_Z_BOT one can report to Russians on the location and movement of Ukrainian troops. That’s how Russians collect information.

Through Telegram Russians collect information on Ukrainian military, on the territorial defense troops. They’ll be used by the “people’s levy” (=pro-Russian collaborators) to kill Ukrainian patriots and their families once Russians take over their town (I blurred personal info).

There’s entire ecosystem of Russian intelligence channels, groups, bots. Some collect data on Ukrainian troops movement, others – personal info of Ukrainian fighters to kill them later. I made a very, very incomplete “Z-list” here. There are *many* more.

Pavel Durov @durov owner of Telegram has long collaborated with Russian state security. When managing Vkontakte he would give personal info of opposition to the FSB. He’s probably helping Russia now. Pressure him. He’s now a French + Saint Kitts and Nevis citizen living in Dubai.

Putin took a decision to start this war. But he got a wide support of the Russian people. Nobody’s forcing them to participate in these shows of support, they could totally skip it. But they cheer. They cheer, because they feel good, they feel proud. Russia became great again.

Russian social media are cheering, too. Here you see a viral video: recording of Ukrainian cities being bombed, of Ukrainians killed by Russian shells, combined with an audio of church sermon, singing anathema. Russia’s launching an Orthodox crusade and massacring Ukrainians.

Different vibe, same message. Russian chicks singing how God supports Russia in its holy endeavour of cleansing Ukraine.

Ethnic Russians abroad are cheering, too. Here you Russians in Kazakhstan putting Z on their car, while Russian ballistic missiles level Ukrainian residential districts to the ground. When confronted by Kazakhs, they complain about Russophobia of course.

Meanwhile, Russians are going full Syria mode in Ukraine. That’s how Ukrainian city of Chernihiv loos after the raid of Russian bombers. Residential buildings burnt with all the people who lived there. Debris and corpses lie on what used to be the city streets.

