











Former chancellor George Osborne has been named as the next chairman of the British Museum. As we reported yesterday this was the 11th job he has bagged since leaving politics.

He seemed very smug about his new job as well.

I’m hugely thrilled & honoured to be the next Chair of the British Museum, elected by the Trustees. All my life I’ve loved the BM. To my mind, it’s the greatest museum in the world – a place that tells the common story of humanity. That’s something to be proud of and celebrate — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 24, 2021

The ex-Conservative MP will join the trustees as of September 1 this year and will succeed Sir Richard Lambert as chairman on October 4 after the board approved his appointment unanimously, the museum said.

Mr Osborne, who stepped down as editor-in-chief of the Evening Standard newspaper at the end of March, also became a partner at investment bank Robey Warshaw in April and remains chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at the British Museum – and so honoured to have had the opportunity to apply for this role, and to have been chosen by the trustees to become their chair.

“All my life I have loved the British Museum. To my mind, it is quite simply the greatest museum in the world. It’s a place that brings cultures together and tells the story of our common humanity.”

In 2016 Mr Osborne sparked controversy by joking that former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and then-shadow chancellor John McDonnell both “lost their marbles” in reference to the controversial Elgin Marbles on display at the British Museum, which Greece has long demanded to be returned.

Baroness Minouche Shafik, deputy chair of the British Museum, said Mr Osborne would be working with the board to expand the institution’s audience as it embarked on a “major programme of renewal”.

Reactions

So it seems Gideon is doing ok in the employment sector. No furlough for him. As you can imagine some social media users were a bit miffed at his new appointment.

1.

How did you get that job, then? — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) June 24, 2021

2.

think its great that the guy responsible for gutting the UK’s arts culture for a decade, to the point where even pre-pandemic it never really recovered, now gets to chair a national institution https://t.co/zPpF70CcLp — hk (@HKesvani) June 24, 2021

3.

The career of the highest paid work experience kid in history continues. https://t.co/cSm3N6Q8Lr — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) June 24, 2021

4.

5.

In the future, George Osborne will have had every job for 15 minutes. — Dave. Just Dave. (@davidwhittam) June 24, 2021

6.

UK showing signs of return to normality as George Osborne lands another job he’s not remotely qualified for. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 24, 2021

7.

The British Museum has found space for another relic of a lost civilisation https://t.co/70Jltn5L5i — robert shrimsley (@robertshrimsley) June 24, 2021

8.

lololol so actual experts are having their appointments to museum trusteeships blocked because they are too “political” but the former chancellor of the exchequer is a totally neutral addition to the board https://t.co/WEEHGS6sXi — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) June 24, 2021

9.

O for the confidence of a man who introduced crippling cuts to arts and culture funding, and then applied to be chair of the British Museum https://t.co/EdC2Q3YIM7 — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) June 24, 2021

10.

this guy must really nail the interviews https://t.co/ASwAyonEXi — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 24, 2021

11.

Oh look, a chicken coop just elected a fox as its new Chair.



George Osborne may have spent years imposing slash and burn cuts on the arts, but in the British Establishment you can get away with absolutely anything with no consequences, so the joke is on us! https://t.co/rHohtIJRe2 — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 24, 2021

12.

George Osborne says the British Museum is “the best museum in the world” it should be, it has the best of every other country’s stuff in it. — Bethany Black 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) June 24, 2021

13.

His first announcement, sell 3/4 of the exhibits, charge £100 a ticket and hold a referendum on allowing European pieces. https://t.co/8inf8SXVF2 — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) June 24, 2021

14.

Why are you ‘pleased’ to welcome a complete philistine who persistently cut your budgets? What is the matter with you? https://t.co/EOCzH1A6KK — Bertha (Staying in her Attic) Mason (@ThornfieldHall) June 24, 2021

15.

Appointing a man who did more damage to the arts than almost anybody in recent history? I’d love to see how that decision was made and why he’s an appropriate choice. — The Boy In The Lightbox. (@LaserWave2) June 24, 2021

16.

Osborne while chancellor actively engaged in savaged cuts to arts & culture in the UK. Well done for rewarding failure & keeping up the revolving door of Jobs for the Old boys Network in the utter dire lack of diversity at the top of our flagships. Appalling. — aggie (@JulieAForshaw) June 24, 2021

