Dorries could be seen looking to her right while Burley asked her about the Commonwealth Games, she then suddenly told the presenter: “I’m afraid we are going to have to go now!”

The culture secretary walked out of the Sky News interview and told presenter Kay Burley “I think the cameraman is in a bit of trouble” during the broadcast.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries was forced to abandon a live TV interview this morning after someone started shouting at her and the cameraman.

