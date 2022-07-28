Nadine Dorries is back doing the news rounds this morning, and seems to be following the Trump playbook.
During an interview on Sky News, Dorries was asked about the prime minister’s downfall and whether she blames Rishi Sunak, where she told Kay Burley the events that led to Boris Johnson announcing his resignation earlier this month were a ‘coup’.
It was only a few days ago we found out that Johnson does not want to resign as prime minister and wants to fight the next general election as leader of the Conservative party, according to former party treasurer Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch.
More than 10,000 Tory party members have put their name to a petition demanding that Johnson is included on the final ballot alongside Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
Watch
