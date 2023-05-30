Carol Vorderman put Michelle Mone to task over her pandemic profiteering on Have I Got News For You.

The Tory peer took a leave of absence from the Lords late last year following allegations linking her to a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE).

It was alleged that the peer and her children secretly received £29 million originating from the profits of the PPE firm – claims she has denied.

Mone bagged contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on HIGNFY, Vorderman said profiteering from a pandemic is “just the worst thing you can do” as she tore into the Tory peer.

Carol, like @GaryLineker, has reached a place in life where nothing the Tory-supporting media throws at her can cut deep enough to shut her up. You'd think the people who abuse them both so vilely on here might pause to wonder why so few 'famous' people speak truth to power. https://t.co/EP6Hj4gWLk — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 29, 2023

She also had a few choice words for Boris Johnson, branding him a “dose of diarrhoea” amid fresh lockdown breach allegations.

“What a shower, ey? What an absolute shower!”, she said of the rumours, which involve repeated breaches at Downing Street and Chequers.

“I can’t believe they’re our government. I mean, Boris Johnson is like a dose of diarrhoea that keeps on giving.”

"Boris Johnson is like a dose of diarrhoea that keeps o giving." @carolvorders colourfully describes our former Prime Minister #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/c3lugUnybX — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 26, 2023

