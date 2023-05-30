Carol Vorderman put Michelle Mone to task over her pandemic profiteering on Have I Got News For You.
The Tory peer took a leave of absence from the Lords late last year following allegations linking her to a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE).
It was alleged that the peer and her children secretly received £29 million originating from the profits of the PPE firm – claims she has denied.
Mone bagged contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Appearing on HIGNFY, Vorderman said profiteering from a pandemic is “just the worst thing you can do” as she tore into the Tory peer.
She also had a few choice words for Boris Johnson, branding him a “dose of diarrhoea” amid fresh lockdown breach allegations.
“What a shower, ey? What an absolute shower!”, she said of the rumours, which involve repeated breaches at Downing Street and Chequers.
“I can’t believe they’re our government. I mean, Boris Johnson is like a dose of diarrhoea that keeps on giving.”
