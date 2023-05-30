Royal Blood stormed off Radio One’s Big Weekend stage in protest to the Dundee crowd’s reaction to their set.

The duo performed this weekend at Camperdown Park in Scotland as part of Radio One’s annual festival, where they weren’t too impressed with how the crowd reacted to them.

“I guess I should actually introduce ourselves seeing as no-one actually knows who we are,” frontman Mike Kerr said at the beginning of the clip. “We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music.

“Who likes rock music?” he asked the crowd, getting a small cheer. “Nine people. Brilliant,” he remarked before introducing drummer Ben Thatcher.

Later, Kerr remarked, “We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic,” before turning to the camera and asking: “Will you clap for us? Will you clap? You’re busy. Can you clap? Yes, even he’s clapping. What does that say about you?”

After finishing their last song, Kerr is seen throwing his guitar to the floor and leaving the stage with both middle fingers stuck up at the crowd.

