Now that’s why we pay our licence fees. Carol Vorderman, who has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the Tory government, once again put her acidic tongue to good use on Friday evening. It’s fair to say she won’t be sending a Christmas card to Boris Johnson this year.

Carol Vorderman rips into Boris Johnson

‘Vorders’ has rallied against Johnson and his colleagues, both during televised appearances and on her social media channels in the last few months. The maths whizz recently directed her vitriol towards Jacob Rees-Mogg, following a poor set of results in the 2023 Local Elections.

However, she locked onto BoJo during this week’s episode of Have I Got News For You. The former Countdown mainstay compared the one-time Prime Minister to ‘a dose of diarrhoea’, bemoaning the fact that he’s ‘always in the news’.

The discussion was centred around the latest controversy that has engulfed Mr. Johnson. The ex-PM is understood to have broken MORE lockdown rules during the pandemic, after he reportedly hosted illegal gatherings at his Chequers residence.

In typical bombastic fashion, Boris has branded the claims – which came to light after he used taxpayer money to fund his own legal defences – as a ‘total stitch-up’. However, his tried and tested lines aren’t winning many people over.

BoJo skewered by panel show put-downs

Alongside the rest of the HIGNFY panel, Carol Vorderman gleefully ripped into the political heavyweight. She joked that Rishi Sunak was ‘pissed off he never got an invite’, and cheekily suggested that now was the time to ‘get the popcorn out’.

“Boris Johnson is like a dose of diarrhoea that keeps on giving. Every time you switch on the news, he’s there. I think Sunak is a bit pissed off because he wasn’t invited. It’s time to get the deckchairs and popcorn out. Once his WhatsApps are revealed… amazing!” | Carol Vorderman

You can watch Carol Vorderman’s takedown of Boris Johnson here: