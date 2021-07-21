Marcus Rashford has called out the Spectator for a not-yet-published story about the income he’s gained from charity partnerships.

The 23-year-old England star said the right-wing magazine is set to run an article “about how I have benefitted commercially in the last 18 months”.

In a widely-shared Twitter thread, Rashford defended his partnerships – and said his fees contribute to off-pitch causes like campaigning against child poverty.

He tweeted: “Just heard Spectator are planning to run a story on me tomorrow about how I have benefitted commercially in the last 18 months.

“To clarify, I don’t need to partner with brands. I partner because I want to progress the work I do off the pitch and most of any fee I would receive contributes to that.

“Last summer, 1.3M children had access to food support, through my relationship with Burberry children have a safe place to be after school where they will be fed, following the November investment vulnerable children have safe places to go this summer holiday, and due to my relationship with Macmillan 80,000 children now have a book to call their own.”

‘Why always a motive?’

Rashford’s food poverty campaigning has forced Boris Johnson into a number of embarrassing u-turns, particularly over the provision of free school meals at the peak of the coronavirus crisis.

The Manchester United striker’s partnership with Burberry saw the fashion company make a series of donations to youth charities and clubs – including Norbrook Youth Club in Manchester, which Rashford himself attended as a child.

‘Non-starter’

This year, he became the youngest person to ever top the Sunday Times Giving List by raising £20 million in donations from supermarkets for groups tackling child poverty.

In the Twitter thread, he added: “Do I have a larger commercial appeal following the u-turns? I’m sure. But I’m also a Manchester United and England international footballer. Why has there always got to be a motive? Why can’t we just do the right thing?

“I actually enjoy reading bits from The Spectator now and again but this is just a non starter.”

The England hotshot was made an MBE in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours List, and was himself a recipient of free school meals.

