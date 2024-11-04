A cameraman covering a Donald Trump rally orchestrated a timely pivot as the former US president tried to argue that there are no empty seats at his rallies.

Trump was in Greensboro, North Carolina for a campaign event as the eagerly-anticipated US election approaches.

During the rally, Trump bragged: “We have had the biggest rallies in history of any country, and every rally is full. You do not have any seats that are empty. You did not have anything.”

But immediately after that comment, a cameraman for NTD.com smartly panned the stadium, zooming in on sections of empty seats and people exiting the arena.

News Nation reporter Libbey Dean also captured dozens of empty seats in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, including seats that Trump likely would have been able to see from his position at the podium.

Even the X account for the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign got in on the action, posting a side-by-side of Trump’s remarks and a photo of completely empty sections of seats.

Live fact checks at trump rallies now pic.twitter.com/HA8SUt8b2P — Jamison Daniel (@AntiquarianMuse) November 3, 2024

