The 95-year-old monarch reportedly has no plans to live at Buckingham Palace again after two years at Windsor Castle during the pandemic.

It is understood Her Majesty now prefers life at her Berkshire residence.

The monarch previously only spent weekends at Windsor Castle, along with the Easter period and a week for Royal Ascot in June.

So it must be one of the largest empty homes in the UK?

This point hasn’t been missed by a lot of people on Twitter who have wondered why it can’t be sued to house Ukrainain refugees fleeing the invasion of their home county.

Brexiter Tory Steve Baker seemed very happy about the government encouraging people to house refugees. He tweeted: “Pleased to hear that on Monday the Government will lay out plans to allow the public to take Ukrainians into their homes. I know from my conversations in #Wycombe how much the public want to help.”

Would this extend to the monarch though? We doubt he would agree with that…

Pleased to hear that on Monday the Government will lay out plans to allow the public to take Ukrainians into their homes.



I know from my conversations in #Wycombe how much the public want to help. — Steve Baker MP FRSA 🗽 (@SteveBakerHW) March 11, 2022

Reactions

Well the ideas began to trend of social media, with a lot of people showing support for the idea.

1.

775 rooms at Buckingham Palace apparently. Ideal opportunity to help address the refugee and housing crises? pic.twitter.com/WlNVcoSTUB — Will Austin (@WillAustin1964) March 10, 2022

2.

Ukraine war: People can welcome refugees into own homes – PM/ Well whom has Lots of Room in many Larger Homes than anyone else in GB ? Answer is The Queen Buckingham Palace Kensington Palace Windsor Castle etc !!! https://t.co/f3CZ8OA8Pi — Kevin John Lee (@leekevinj) March 11, 2022

3.

The Queen's moved out of Buckingham Palace. It has 775 rooms



But no mention of housing refugees there. Or in MPs second homes



And we don't know how many homes multimillionaire Tory Chris Philp has. Previously when asked he said 'Mind your own business'pic.twitter.com/vbGkSIOJfC — JD Black🥀 (@_JD_Black) March 11, 2022

4.

Happy to offer my spare room, but maybe we could commandeer Buckingham Palace? No one’s using it 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/GM5WL0MYO3 — Violet (@VitriolicViolet) March 11, 2022

5.

"Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms. These include 19 State rooms, 52 Royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms"

And didn't Queenie mention she's not going to be using it?

Perfect! — yanoula (@yanoula1) March 11, 2022

6.

Now she’s moved into Windsor castle how about we use Buckingham Palace to house Ukrainian refugees.

At the rate we’re issuing visas it would take a while to fill all the rooms but hey, what an amazing way to celebrate her jubilee.#johnsonout46 https://t.co/NUsHse8fGj — NonoBojo #FBPE #FBR 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 🌊🌊 (@BojoNono) March 11, 2022

7.

755 rooms available at Buckingham Palace, how many being allocated to Ukraine refuges ? — Firefly (@firefly1379) March 11, 2022

8.

We’re not tweeting this for laughs, but Buckingham Palace would be perfect for homing refugees – nice, central location, lots of space, give the Royal family some great PR! https://t.co/iFQYxocmWQ — Selpa (@PeoplesSELondon) March 11, 2022

9.

Requisition Buckingham palace for sanctuary seekers, no one else is using it. Or maybe all those empty properties in London owned by Russian oligarchs, the sweet sweet irony…. https://t.co/9XcoSfq12f — Heathy 🌹 (@LeftieLawyer) March 11, 2022

10.

Soon as every room in Buckingham Palace is full of families, drop me a line and I’ll point you in the direction of all the holiday homes in Wales. https://t.co/RU9WctLuVu — Donovan (@mdonovan1970) March 11, 2022

Related: ‘We pay Charles more than £22m:’ Anger as Andrew’s big brother bankrolls sex abuse payout