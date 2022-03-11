Food writer and campaigner Jack Monroe has told MPs that the impact of the cost of living crisis on the “millions of children living in poverty in Britain today” is “going to be, in some cases, fatal”, adding: “And that’s not a term that I use lightly.”

The food poverty campaigner told the Work and Pension Committee that the home situation of children living in poverty was “already untenable” and had been increasingly so over the last decade.

She told the Committee: “Food is one of the most fundamental human necessities for survival. It’s the last thing that any household chooses to cut in their budget.

“But rent has gone up, gas has gone up, electricity has gone up, council tax has gone up, the general cost of living has gone up to a point where people have less to spend on food in their household expenditure.

“In my experience of 10 years on the coalface of anti-poverty work, I can tell you that people are just eating less or skipping meals or having less nutritious food, bulking out on that 45p white rice and 29p pasta in lieu of being able to have fresh fruit and vegetables and nutritionally balanced meals.

“It’s not that food has got cheaper because it certainly hasn’t. It’s that everything else has got more expensive so there’s less in the household budget for food.”

Following on from her appearance in front of MPs she wrote a thread asking each of us to consider if we have or are thinking about having to resort to these measures to try and stay warm.

#CostOfLivingCrisis #energy thread – please retweet for a wider range of views across the UK. Thanks!



🙌🏼 Hands up if you’re doing, or considering doing, any of the following things in the near future: — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

💡 Picking light bulbs you think you could lose from ‘unnecessary’ places, like hallways, porches, bathrooms, outdoor lights, spare bedrooms, bedrooms, wherever. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

🔥 Picking radiators or heaters to turn off from rooms you’re only in briefly, like hallways, bathrooms, spare bedrooms, kitchens, etc. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

☀️ Looking at the weather for the days ahead to identify the days/times where you might really really need to put the heating on, and picking out periods where you think you might get away with leaving it off for long stretches of time. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

🏡 Confining yourself to one room to conserve heat and energy. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

🧶 Wearing a jumper, or coat, or thermals, or multiple thin layers, or a hat, or gloves, or a scarf, inside the house. In fact, having very little noticeable difference between your ‘indoor clothes’ and ‘outdoor clothes’. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

⚡️ Putting a single electric blanket on the couch/armchair/bed in the daytime, and covering it with a blanket, to limit the amount of time you need to turn the heating on. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

🥘 Using, or considering switching to, a slow cooker to use less energy when cooking meals. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

If you’ve answered yes to any one of these questions, then congratulations, you’ve won the dubious prize of being royally mucked over by this Governments failure to mitigate the energy price caps and act in your best interests in the cost of living crisis. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

Please stop bloody voting for them, they REALLY don’t care about you. And they certainly won’t be doing any of these things, because YOU are paying their energy bills on ALL of their homes, while being unable to afford your own and preparing for a life of cold, miserable penury. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

And if you are on a pre-payment energy meter, and you are struggling to afford credit for your energy card, please see the @fuel_bank for details on how to get a FREE £49 fuel voucher (it’s not a loan, you don’t have to pay it back!) — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

I helped set this up 7 years ago and they’ve helped half a million people now with fuel vouchers – so don’t suffer in stoic silence, there’s help out there and the fuel bank foundation are lovely people 🥰 — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

PS in case anyone wondered, I scored a solid 7/7. Old habits die hard – the last time I took my lightbulbs out was March 2012, unemployed, poor, and on the dole. And here we go again ten years on. But instead I work 100+ hours a week now. What sort of godforsaken country IS this? — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 10, 2022

