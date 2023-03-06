Britain’s biggest mosque had its grand reopening after a devastating fire.

The iconic Baitul Futuh Mosque, which suffered a damaging blaze in 2015, inaugurated its new complex at the National Peace Symposium of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community over the weekend.

The large fire burnt down almost a third of the mosque complex, including multi-purpose halls.

With reconstruction now complete, London’s landscape welcomes a beautiful new £20 million five-story structure that will allow community members and locals to take part in religious, sports and community events, as well as providing office space and guest rooms.

The worldwide Head and Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community,Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, inaugurated the new complex at the 2023 National Peace Symposium.

This year marked the 17th symposium to date and was attended by hundreds of guests including parliamentarians, diplomats, academics and representatives from numerous charities and faith communities.

Speaking about the importance of mosques and the role of a true Mosque, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said:

“A true Muslim upon entering a mosque shall himself enter a state of peace and shall by fulfilling the commands of God, prove a beacon of peace and security for others.”

The Caliph used his address to drive attention towards the urgent need for peace in light of the raging conflicts around the world.

