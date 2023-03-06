Bernie Sanders has laid out why the mainstream media so frequently fails to act in the best interests of the working class in an explosive interview.

Pointing to the handful of billionaires that own large swathes of the corporate media, the Vermont senator said there is an unspoken agreement not to touch on certain topics in order to protect the ‘ruling class’.

According to a 2021 report by the Media Reform Coalition, 90 per cent of the UK-wide print media is owned and controlled by just three companies, Reach plc (formerly Trinity Mirror), News UK and DMG Media.

This figure was up from 83 per cent in 2019.

The report also found that six companies operate 83 per cent of local newspapers.

The three largest local publishers—Newsquest, Reach and JPI Media—each control a fifth of local press market, more than the share of the smallest 50 local publishers combined.

