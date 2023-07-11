The Sun has been voted least trusted news outlet in Britain in a YouGov poll.

The redtop pipped The Star and The Mail to the unenviable position with a net rating of -53, with a whopping 36 per cent of Brits deeming the publication ‘very untrustworthy’.

The most trusted news outlets were The Financial Times, ITV and Channel 4.

Interestingly, the BBC was not in the top three most trusted news outlets, despite being the most used news source in the UK during 2022, according to Statista.

Britons' top 3 most trusted news outlets (net score)



FT: +30

ITV: +28

Channel 4: +27



Britons' top 3 least trusted news outlets



The Sun: -53

The Star: -50

The Mirror / The Mail: both -37https://t.co/qWSGmIO2TU pic.twitter.com/HDyMDTFP39 — YouGov (@YouGov) July 11, 2023

The polling has been published as The Sun comes under fire over a story about a prominent BBC presenter they claim paid around £35,000 to a young man for explicit images.

The BBC has suspended the presenter over these accusations first made in The Sun newspaper, but the story has been cast into doubt after the young person at the centre of the controversy said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened and the allegations are “rubbish”.

Lawyers representing the young person said they told The Sun on Friday evening before the newspaper published the story that there was “no truth to it”.

Rupert Murdoch-owned The Sun has a history of publishing misleading stories, a famous example being when they accused people of pickpocketing victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

The officer who spread these rumours admitted they were false after the story was published.

Sales of the newspaper in Liverpool have but dried up since.

As The Sun is once again involved in a scandal involving the “BBC Presenter” story, never ever forget that this was their front page following the Hillsborough disaster where 97 Liverpool FC fans lost their lives pic.twitter.com/AQ6ePck53s — Eugene Arletta 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@ArlettaEugene) July 11, 2023

