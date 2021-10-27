A poet’s response to being offered a complimentary Daily Mail on a flight has been making the rounds on social media again.

Brian Bilston, who is often described as the “Poet Laureate of Twitter”, said he would rather eat “Quavers that are six week’s stale” and “blow dry the hair of Gareth Bale” than read one page of the Daily Mail.

He added that it would be “far better to stand outside in a storm of hail” and “swallowed by a humpback whale” than have to read the tabloid paper.

The mysterious verse-maker had his first collection of poetry published by Unbound in 2017, and has several high-profile followers.

Ian McMillan described him as a “laureate for our fractured times, a wordsmith who cares deeply about the impact his language makes as it dances before our eyes.”

Read the poem in full below:

I would rather

eat Quavers that are six week’s stale,

blow dry the hair of Gareth Bale,

listen to the songs of Jimmy Nail,

than read one page of the Daily Mail. If I were bored

in a waiting room in Perivale,

on a twelve hour trip on British rail

or a world circumnavigational sail,

I would not read the Daily Mail. I would happily read

the complete works of Peter Mayle,

the autobiography of Dan Quayle,

selected scripts from Emmerdale,

but I couldn’t ever read the Daily Mail. Far better to

stand outside in a storm of hail,

be blown out to sea in a powerful gale

then swallowed by a humpback whale

than have to read the Daily Mail. Even if

I were blind

and it was the only thing

in Braille,

I still would not read

the Daily Mail.

A fine chap called Brian Bilston was offered a complimentary Daily Mail on a flight. He declined in style 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Nmy1yAAK3k — 🔶Jonathan Banks🔶 💙Parliamentary spokes RNP (@Jonathan_MBanks) October 26, 2021

