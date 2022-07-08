Prominent Brexiteer and former minister Steve Baker, self-titled ‘hardman’, and a senior Tory backbencher, confirmed yesterday that he is seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.

He told Times Radio that people are asking him to do it, and it would be “dismissive and disrespectful” if he did not heed expressions of support, though he said he regards the prospect with “something akin to dread”.

Mr Baker successfully plotted to oust Theresa May as prime minister but, despite his credentials as a Brexit die-hard, he is not a household name.

He also said that EVERY voter is a Tory even if they don’t vote for them, yes really…

Even though Boris Johnson is going, don’t forget the Tories are all a disgrace



Even today Steve Baker is on tv saying how people in the uk are Tory voters, they need to plough on with a smile



He does say the next gov could be labour & SNP or Tory led…#ToriesOutNow pic.twitter.com/gqdnYRgqh3 — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) July 7, 2022

But it was this video that made filmmaker Peter Stefanovic furious.

Baker told the BBC that: “I believe the Conservative Party is the only party capable of giving us good government.”

Steve Baker – "I believe the Conservative Party is the only party capable of giving us good government" 🤣



pic.twitter.com/RPjVNgzbKY — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 7, 2022

This was Peter’s retort to Baker. He wrote: “I can’t tell you how angry I was when I put together this reply – I make no excuses.”

Conservative MP Steve Baker – who says he’s considering a bid to become Prime Minister -tells @BBCNews “I believe the Conservative party is the only party capable of giving us good government”



I can’t tell you how angry I was when I put together this reply – I make no excuses pic.twitter.com/jGhpn8eBmt — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 8, 2022

Away from that Alastair Campbell gave a shout-out to Peter, see tweet below.

Every word. And with a shout out for @PeterStefanovi2 !! https://t.co/EiUnp1brfJ — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 8, 2022

