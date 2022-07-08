Prominent Brexiteer and former minister Steve Baker, self-titled ‘hardman’, and a senior Tory backbencher, confirmed yesterday that he is seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.
He told Times Radio that people are asking him to do it, and it would be “dismissive and disrespectful” if he did not heed expressions of support, though he said he regards the prospect with “something akin to dread”.
Mr Baker successfully plotted to oust Theresa May as prime minister but, despite his credentials as a Brexit die-hard, he is not a household name.
Here he is!
He also said that EVERY voter is a Tory even if they don’t vote for them, yes really…
But it was this video that made filmmaker Peter Stefanovic furious.
Baker told the BBC that: “I believe the Conservative Party is the only party capable of giving us good government.”
This was Peter’s retort to Baker. He wrote: “I can’t tell you how angry I was when I put together this reply – I make no excuses.”
