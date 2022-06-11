The Government has confirmed it will table legislation at Westminster on Monday that will give ministers powers to scrap parts of the protocol.

The UK Government has revealed plans to introduce domestic legislation that would override parts of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

The protocol was jointly agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement to keep the Irish land border free-flowing.

The arrangements instead require regulatory checks and customs declarations on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Unionists in Northern Ireland are vociferously opposed to the protocol, claiming it has undermined the region’s place within the United Kingdom.

Colossal political and economic impact

Plans by the British Government to scrap aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol could have a “colossal political and economic impact”, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said.

During a party meeting in Belfast, Ms O’Neill launched an attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who she said was motivated solely by holding on to power.

It was the first party meeting for Sinn Fein since it secured a historic victory in last month’s Assembly elections, emerging as the largest party in Northern Ireland for the first time.

However, the DUP has blocked attempts to restore the powersharing Stormont assembly or to form an executive as part of its protest against the protocol, which has created a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Viral video

In response to the changes that are due to occur on Monday filmmaker Peter Stefanovic has called out the government for its ‘illegal’ planned changes to the protocol and the impact on international relations it will cause.

Watch

BREAKING: The NI Protocol Bill is coming on Monday



Boris Johnson plans to break international law by tearing up parts of the “oven ready” deal he agreed, signed & sold to the country with lies just two years ago



And this week 211 Conservative MP’s shamelessly saved him to do it pic.twitter.com/8De7MG1FYC — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 10, 2022

