A Government minister has issued a fresh warning that the UK could unilaterally suspend elements of the deal with the EU governing post-Brexit trading arrangements with Northern Ireland.
It comes as a thread from a business owner outlines what it is like to try and run a business under the new rules.
Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns refused to be drawn on a report by the Financial Times that ministers are preparing legislation giving them sweeping powers to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement.
The move, which is likely to inspire anger among EU leaders, comes less than two weeks before the Northern Ireland Assembly election on May 5.
Unionist parties in the region have consistently declared their opposition to the protocol, which they argue cuts off Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
Thread
‘Owner of Wales best & most awarded wine importation company. Supplying retail, wholesale & the on trade,’ Daniel Lambert regularly writes on Twitter about his struggles to do business since Brexit.
His new thread has gone viral as it sets out how he is trying to cope.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Related: Watch: Anti-Brexit activist called ‘parasite’ who looks like a ‘tramp’ by Tory MP