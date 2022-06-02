A senior Tory MP has called for the government to take the UK back into the single market as the nation struggles with the cost of living crisis.

Tobias Ellwood said Brexit had left British business “strangled” by red tape – insisting that it was time to “think outside the box”.

Speaking about his proposal on Times Radio on Thursday, Mr Ellwood said: “I’m daring to think outside the box … that’s what we need to do at the moment, given the economic situation we face.”

Red tape

He went on: “It would strengthen our economy because it would remove so much red tape, it would ease the cost of living crisis, and it would actually settle the difficult Irish question on the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Ellwood urged the government to look again at forging a Norway-style relationship with the EU, allowing access to the single market through the European Economic Area (EEA).

Writing in The House magazine, he said the move would see post-Brexit paperwork costing firms £7bn removed.

Reactions

A lot of people praised him for his comments:

1.

Tobias Ellwood suggests joining the Single Market to boost trade, eliminate red tape, solve the NI Protocol and ease the cost of living crisis. Such sensible and rational ideas have no place in my Conservative Party. https://t.co/HwrQQLTRxz — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 2, 2022

2.

We can upgrade Brexit and ease the cost of living by going back to the single market



‘Brexit is reducing our GDP by four per cent. This compares to around 1.5 per cent caused by Covid.’



Is anyone else starting to like ⁦@Tobias_Ellwood⁩ ? #Brexit https://t.co/IfdbBEi2sN — SJC #ToriesOut 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@joycaves) June 2, 2022

3.

Looks like Tobias Ellwood May be out of tune with his party but a lot more aligned with the rest of the country. https://t.co/jscctrgXGw — Alexis Conran (@alexisconran) June 2, 2022

4.

Top marks to Tobias Ellwood for advancing Single Market re-entry. He’ll tons of grief from the headbangers and mindless BJ sycophants – but he’s right and will be proven so in the relatively near future. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) June 1, 2022

5.

Yes indeed met @Tobias_Ellwood last night so was able to congratulate him in person for speaking truth to power that the hard Brexit King has no clothes & rejoining SM would boost UK economy & help solve NIP question. I've argued EEA+ since 2016. Tobias talks common sense. Bravo! https://t.co/BeXzx6fcTi — Dr Charles Tannock (@CharlesTannock) June 2, 2022

6.

Pretty extraordinary article here from Tobias Ellwood, where he argues we should rejoin the single market to ease the cost of living crisis, even if it means accepting EU regs and freedom of movement.



Is anyone else in his party going to back this idea? https://t.co/iFTIZReEoG — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) June 1, 2022

7.

Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood says government should mitigate the cost of living by rejoining the single market (Norway model)



Brexit isn't what "most people imagined" & "sector after sector" is "strangled by the red tape we were supposed to escape from"https://t.co/JdjuTmhDgy pic.twitter.com/kJuNQkPPfv — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) June 1, 2022

8.

Thank you Tobias Ellwood for the call to rejoin the EU Single Market.



Finally, a Conservative MP putting the nation's wellbeing ahead of cheap populist rhetoric. — Farrukh #FBPE (@implausibleblog) June 1, 2022

9.

Finally someone dares to say it. Maybe if the Tory party manages to get rid of Johnson after all there might be some hope for sensible conservatism again in the UK? It's urgently needed. https://t.co/pNpfyRBpjf — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) June 1, 2022

Lord Frost

Lord Forst, as expected, wasn’t happy at all with Ellwood’s comment. He said the article showed ‘Brexit really is not safe in his hands or his allies’.

1.

1 We are, thankfully, and rightly, about to stop politics for a few days.



However, there is just enough time to note one important & revealing fact: today's @Tobias_Ellwood article shows Brexit really is not safe in his hands or his allies'.

/… https://t.co/ygQ1R1fW4E — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) June 1, 2022

2.

2 Reminder: being in the single market, but not in the EU, means accepting lots of laws set by people we didn't elect & can't get rid of.



(Actually it means that even if you *are* in the EU – it's just more obvious outside.) — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) June 1, 2022

3.

3 And finally – being in the single market still leaves you outside the EU customs union.



So it doesn't solve the N Ireland customs issue, making it a doubly pointless thing to do. — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) June 1, 2022

Femi wasn’t having this.

Imagine thinking Brexit was safe in YOUR hands? pic.twitter.com/STH1uxLLSz — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 1, 2022

Neither was Dr Mike Galsworthy, he wrote: “Tobias Ellwood has it right. You got it wrong on numerous levels and continue to get it wrong.”

Tobias Ellwood has it right. You got it wrong on numerous levels and continue to get it wrong. https://t.co/8dywleHYWO — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) June 1, 2022

Over on GB News Tobias was nominated for ‘Greatest Briton Union jackass.’

My Jackass nomination on @GBNEWS last night was Conservative MP @Tobias_Ellwood .



A man that blocked me for calling out his Xmas party breach in 2020,a man that’s clearly a partygate hypocrite of the highest order & someone seemingly intent on reversing Brexit.

Not to be trusted pic.twitter.com/nl7KY0Rw8E — Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) June 2, 2022

Related: Brexit: Viral video slams PM as he claims NHS gets MORE than £350m extra week