Today the European Commission has launched four new legal actions against the UK government for breaking parts of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, taking it to seven active actions in total.

The EU argued it was forced to act because the UK has been unwilling to take part in “meaningful discussion” over the protocol since February.

It also struck out again at the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill that is making its way through Parliament, which the bloc says breaks international law.

Critical incident

Also, there is a ‘critical incident’ has been declared by the Kent port due to six-hour queues, with tourists urged to consider staying away.

Delays at Dover are causing tourist and freight traffic to be stuck on gridlocked roads in the area.

One Twitter user wrote shortly before 7am that there was “total gridlock”, while another said they had been “waiting five hours and still not in the port”, adding: “Sat in lanes waiting to get to border control. Zero movement.”

Had enough

Had enough yet?

Sorry, there is more as the UK’s Brexit divorce bill could soar to £42.5 billion after the Treasury increased its estimate of the payments owed to the European Union by more than £5 billion.

Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, blamed rising interest rates affecting EU pension obligations for the increasing cost on Thursday.

Originally the Government estimated the bill covering spending commitments made during the 47 years of the UK’s membership of the bloc would be between £35 billion and £39 billion.

The Treasury’s latest estimate put the figure at £42.5 billion – up from £37.3 billion a year ago.

A Treasury spokesman added: “The unprecedented recent rise in inflation and changes in discount rates have increased our pensions liability, which is the biggest reason for the increased estimate.

“The true cost of the settlement is confirmed when payments are made, based on the value at the time. The Treasury continues to monitor and verify these payments in line with the negotiated agreement.”

Reactions

It is safe to say people are not seeing much of the promised Brexit benefits at the moment…

1.

No one who did this to Britain should be allowed near public office. https://t.co/VBOwxHQ4fA — Brendan May (@bmay) July 21, 2022

2.

We‘ve gone from:



Brexit divorce bill is project fear. In fact, we’ll get a windfall



To



Govt rejects that we will pay £40.8bn divorce bill



To



UK Govt refuses to publish legal advice on divorce bill



To



Govt quietly lets slip our £42.5bn divorce billhttps://t.co/63GLqr2hgo — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 22, 2022

3.

One day, people are going to get angry about this. https://t.co/io6DNJbIX9 — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) July 21, 2022

4.

Brexit divorce bill jumps £10 billion to £42.5 billion but definitely something to celebrate 🍾 given the massive, massive benefits we're all enjoying https://t.co/kPb7GXMsp7 — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 21, 2022

5.

You've got your sovereignty back Simon…. cherish it…. cheap at the price — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 21, 2022

6.

“We hold all the cards” — Paoloski (@paolorberni) July 21, 2022

7.

Brexit – the gift that keeps on costing. https://t.co/6NMJG6yDKs — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) July 22, 2022

8.

Didn’t see €50billion on the side of a bus… https://t.co/PvKfmDsZKg — Anna Turley 🌹🐝💙🇺🇦 (@annaturley) July 21, 2022

9.

BREAKING: If you're struggling with the cost of living crisis, you will be ecstatic to know the Brexit divorce bill has gone up by £10 billion, meaning it will now cost you £1,517 – which is an extra £357. I'm confused, wasn't this thing supposed to be saving us money? x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) July 22, 2022

10.

glad this is us holding all the cards, otherwise this would be a monumental waste of money https://t.co/C2rW5fB0Ux — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) July 21, 2022

11.

Be fair. Not everyone who voted for it was an idiot. A fair few were traitors. https://t.co/OZDWZixkkK — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) July 21, 2022

12.

Or simply…

