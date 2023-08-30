Brexit is to blame for the difficulties in managing the growing number of small boats arriving to the UK, a new poll suggests.

According to a poll by Opinium shared with the i newspaper, 49% of voters believe the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union has made it harder to forge ‘good’ policies around asylum compared to just 21%.

Strikingly a significant proportion of Brexit backers believe managing asylum has become more difficult, with 42% of ‘Leave’ voters feeling cessation from the bloc has made it more complicated, as opposed to 23% who argue it is now easier.

The polling, carried out for Compassion In Politics, is yet another blow to Brexiteers and their promise that leaving the EU would enable the UK to “take back control” of its borders.

The results are a likely reflection of the dramatic surge in the number of small boat crossings since the UK’s departure from the EU, with more than 46,000 people perilously crossing the Channel in 2022 alone.

The government has come under increasing pressure to tackle the number of small boat crossings, with the tragic death of six people earlier this month adding to calls for a comprehensive strategy to tackle the Channel crisis.

It follows the disastrous conclusion of its so-called small-boat week of policy announcements, with ministers forced to evacuate the Bibby Stockholm asylum barge following a suspected Legionella bacteria outbreak.

With a capacity of more than 500, the government plans to use the vessel, together with former military bases, to accommodate asylum seekers and reduce spending on hotel bills.

‘Floating prison’

But, home secretary Suella Braverman suffered yet another setback this week, with lawyers representing the Fire Brigades Union raising serious concerns over the fire safety of the barge.

According to the i newspaper, the poll highlighted scepticism over the motivations behind the Bibby Stockholm, with 43% of voters agreeing that the government’s decision to house asylum seekers on the vessel has been largely motivated by the need for positive headlines.

In comparison, 29% feel the barge symbolises an effort by ministers to manage the housing of those seeking asylum in the UK.

Jennifer Nadel, co-director of Compassion in Politics, said: “A barge is big and highly noticeable – perfect for grabbing headlines.

“What it is not is an effective way to support people seeking asylum.

“These are individuals who have left behind their home in the hope of finding safety and freedom – only to be locked up in a floating prison.”

A Home Office spokesperson told the i newspaper: “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

“We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6m a day.

“This is why we have been looking at a range of alternative accommodation sites, including vessels which have been used safely and successfully by Scottish and Dutch governments, and former military sites.”

