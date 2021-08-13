A series of ‘before and after’ stories printed in The Express has left social media users exasperated this week.
Political activist Femi Oluwole took a moment to remind people how the pro-Brexit newspaper had covered the UK’s split from the EU before it came to be at the start of this year.
Issues such as mobile roaming charges, which were dubbed a “Brexit lie” by the paper in 2018, became a reality for many customers this month after Vodafone brought them back.
Reports on fishing, supermarkets and farming were also hilariously rebuked by the very same paper in a long list of hilarious self-owns.
Read and weep below:
1.
#ExpresslyPredictedBrexit pic.twitter.com/pPcsPS2Zzt— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 11, 2021
2.
#ExpresslyPredictedBrexit pic.twitter.com/qz8YUq2UJ9— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 11, 2021
3.
#ExpresslyPredictedBrexit pic.twitter.com/mug0P6b8m8— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 11, 2021
4.
#ExpresslyPredictedBrexit pic.twitter.com/EWf8DNJrNT— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 12, 2021
How much would it cost to run a full page advert in The Express that just has a montage of all their old inaccurate stories?— J Spedding (@Spedley1) August 11, 2021
Related: Farage tells Extinction Rebellion founder: ‘You virtually want me to live in a cave!’
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .