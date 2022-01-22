Arron Banks is currently suing Guardian journalist,Carole Cadwalladr for defamation over Brexit backer’s ‘covert relationship’ with Russia.

Banks, who donated a record £8m to the Leave.EU campaign group, is suing Cadwalladr for defamation over two instances – one in a Ted Talk and one in a related tweet – in which she said the businessman was lying about his relationship with the Russian state.

However, Brexit backer Arron Banks still had time to tweet this about the pile-up of lorries in Kent due to Brexit delays…. “It will just push growth at other ports & level up trade across the country…”

Enormous queues of lorries up to 9 miles long began after new full customs controls came into force at the beginning of this year. Checks needed for the government’s new Goods Vehicle Movement Service (GVMS) system and other export paperwork are said to be the cause.

It comes as National Highways denied CCTV of Brexit queues was intentionally turned off.

It will just push growth at other ports & level up trade across the country .. https://t.co/Yrjli2boXT — Arron Banks (@Arron_banks) January 21, 2022

A few people chipped in on the general lorry issues in Kent.

The queues going into Dover are horrendous, Kent is officially a lorry park, drivers/goods stranded at the border, yet there is a news blackout on this, it's as if the MSM are afraid of pointing out the lies, the #Brexit lies should by rights lead to the collapse of this govt.. — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) January 21, 2022

I wonder if Farage has noticed the long lorry queues at Dover yet when lingering around Dover looking for people in dinghies? — Gary Burton (@TheOfficialGRB) January 22, 2022

If you think the queues at Dover are bad now – well you ain't see nothing. Come September, the EU Entry/Exit System (EES) begins and Brits entering France will have to have biometric checks at the border. Enjoy! — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 22, 2022

At a loss to understand why this economic and human story is not considered news by most of our media … Frank, fearless and free? Not so much … Brexit to blame’: Huge lorry queues at Dover as port bosses call for talks on EU checks | The Independent https://t.co/HjTiXq53RN — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 22, 2022

PartyGate may be a nuisance, but at least it seems to have stopped the media reporting the horrific queues into Dover that my shit Brexit deal created on 1 January. pic.twitter.com/EO0YH5zfWL — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 21, 2022

It was the comment from Banks that had a lot of people bemused.

1.

That's why I asked my doctor to remove my right lung… To increase the functioning of the left one. 👍🏿 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 21, 2022

2.

When you say “other ports” do you mean Dublin and Rosslare?? Hauliers will simply bypass the uk as too much like hard work — Patrick Fogarty (@Pcf4) January 21, 2022

3.

This is good news for my in demand and exclusive Berwick to Esjberg crossing. pic.twitter.com/6QlNO2R59p — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) January 21, 2022

4.

Desperate stuff there Arron, it will push up inflation & costs, those are then passed on to consumers in the form of much higher prices.



That in turn feeds more inflation = higher taxes and a poorer society.



Brexit means going back to bad old days of 1970s, just as we warned. — James Lazarus 3.5% #JohnsonMustGo #FBPA (@JustSayNope) January 21, 2022

5.

You must be delighted with how it’s going? pic.twitter.com/JVvj8ZqJtu — Nita W #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@WestNitaFBPE) January 21, 2022

6.

"I've fucked it, it will probably just sort itself out" Great tweet Unicorn Burger — James Smith (@pramkzone) January 21, 2022

7.

Only in your head. Lorries have to come full and depart full or they do not pay. If they are in London do you want them to 'level up' by driving to Hollyhead to get back to France. Dream on. — EU Flag Mafia 3.5% (@EUflagmafia) January 21, 2022

8.

Usual nonsense from someone sold on destroying Britain. The only thing being pushed up are prices and exhaust fumes as wages stagnate. — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterLD) January 21, 2022

9.

50 Shades of Brexit number 36: unwavering stupidity. https://t.co/UFvVHMJtgE — Guy Malyon (@guy_malyon) January 21, 2022

10.

11.

Yeah because if you have a job to paris you’ll travel via newcastle to NL adding on two days and 1000 miles to a journey from london 🤡 https://t.co/HpRzHA8JYv — ciaran the euro courier 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@vanmaneuro) January 21, 2022

12.

Very desperate or very stupid, or both. https://t.co/K1i05WzaIm — Spooky Head 😷 💙 Social Darwinist 🇬🇧 Government (@Spoonhead8) January 22, 2022

