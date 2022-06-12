Health Secretary Sajid Javid has risked encountering the wrath of the British public this weekend, after he insisted that the UK ‘should be proud‘ of the government’s response to COVID-19.

Should the UK take pride in its COVID response? Sajid Javid says YES…

The virus ripped through country in several waves, amid a litany of mis-steps and confusing policies enforced by the Conservatives. Though Britain flew out of the blocks with its vaccination programme, tens of thousands of people did not receive the protection they badly needed.

As for deciding that you could go in a pub as long as you had a scotch egg, it’s fair to say that some of our COVID rules bordered upon the farcical. Nonetheless, Javid is still claiming that him and his colleagues ‘got a lot right’.

What should we be proud of, minister?

It’s worth remembering that Mr. Javid only came into this role because his predecessor, Matt Hancock, pursued an affair during lockdown – breaking the very rules that the former minister had set down for the rest of us.

Indeed, ‘one rule for them’ was a common theme throughout the pandemic, as each sordid revelation about ‘Partygate’ disgraced 10 Downing Street and its officials even further. Sajid Javid, however, has conveniently chosen to look past all of that.

Sajid Javid downplays COVID threat, looks to future with ‘endemic’ virus

The minister told The Times that Britain is now ‘properly post-pandemic’. He remains ‘full of pride’ over how the UK dealt with the deadly threat of coronavirus, and told the public that the tools are now in place to fight the disease at an endemic level.