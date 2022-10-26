Suella Braverman’s reappointment as Home Secretary, according to Yvette Cooper, is the “same old Tory choas,” while Rishi Sunak has been charged with striking a “grubby bargain” to assure his victory in the Conservative leadership race.

Last week, Braverman left his position as Home Secretary due to a data leak. Tuesday, as part of a larger reorganisation following his appointment as the new Prime Minister, Sunak reappointed Braverman.

Addressing the Commons yesterday, the Shadow Home Secretary said: “Yesterday, the Prime Minister promised integrity, professionalism and accountability.

“Yet they’ve discarded the ministerial code, reappointed someone who breached core professional standards and has now run away from basic accountability to this House. It is the same old Tory chaos and it is letting the country down.”

