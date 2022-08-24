Boris Johnson is back from another holiday and has now announced he will be running our sewage-laden country from…Chequers.

Johnson, who has been accused of presiding over a “zombie government” since he was ousted, has been on honeymoon in Slovenia and on holiday to Greece in the past month.

Since standing down as Tory leader and effectively becoming a caretaker prime minister, Johnson has made visits to a special forces base, flown in a Typhoon and met soldiers training their Ukrainian counterparts pic.twitter.com/OEZwF13Ku2 — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) August 23, 2022

The news comes as campaigners have warned of the risk of more sewage pollution on coastlines ahead of the bank holiday as they called for greater ambition to conserve rivers and seas.

Data from campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) shows 654 alerts of sewer overflows spilling sewage into bathing waters this summer, from 171 locations in England and Wales.

Reactions

As you can imagine there was not much positivity sent Johnson’s way:

1.

For the final two weeks in office I will be dividing my time between doing fuck all at Downing Street and doing fuck all at Chequers. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 23, 2022

2.

Boris Johnson has moved out of no 10 to do his job as PM from Chequers so I am sure Jacob Rees Mogg will be leaving an angry note on his office desk — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 24, 2022

3.

You mean 'party' at Chequers. He hasn't 'run the country ' for some time anyway. It's a shambles.https://t.co/nVgcL3ZAEy — Danny Rogers (@dannyrogers2001) August 23, 2022

4.

Issues Facing The UK:

-biggest fall in wages on record

-highest inflation for 40 years

-imminent crisis due to soaring energy prices



My Action Plan:

-fly a plane, play soldiers, have a party, take two foreign holidays then get pissed at Chequers until asked to leave. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 17, 2022

5.

BREAKING: If anyone is concerned that Boris Johnson can no longer party at Downing Street since he moved out, I can confirm he is now partying at chequers and will be for the next 20 days x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) August 17, 2022

6.

It's official: Johnson's on perma-holiday for the rest of his time in office. https://t.co/YHZ5FPaeRD — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) August 23, 2022

7.

Can we charge Boris Johnson for every day he’s living at Chequers please. Absolutely sick of him sponging off taxpayers. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) August 16, 2022

8.

I think we're supposed to think "from Chequers" is the news part of this headline, but at this point the real shocker is "to run country" pic.twitter.com/f0btkYnc1W — Ben Whitham (@DrBenWhitham) August 24, 2022

9.

Can we please refer to Chequers by its correct name of Zombie HQ? — Ron Moore MP (@RonMooreMoreRon) August 24, 2022

10.

I think they meant ruinhttps://t.co/Fg90EiGbsY — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 23, 2022

11.

It’s day 212 & he’s now squatting at Chequers at our expense. The government is at a standstill whilst decisions need making. Our very democracy is at risk. I want a better country for my grandsons to grow up in. #ToriesOut48 #JohnsonOut212 #EnoughIsEnough #TorySewageParty pic.twitter.com/rUhpoNq1cx — Tiz Broken 🐟💙🇺🇦🌻🎩🌈 #FBNHS #ResistOrganise (@elaine_patten) August 23, 2022

