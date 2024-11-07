Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister and friend of the new President of the USA, Donald Trump, was ‘sacked’ last night mid-broadcast after a major studio bust-up.

The former Tory leader was one of the panel members on Channel 4 US election coverage show as he gave his thoughts on different areas of the democratic tussle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

However, after he failed to reappear following a break, it was revealed by host Krishnan Guru-Murthy that Boris had been “fired for banging on about his book”.

“So cheap”

It was only at the start of the show when the former PM held up his memoir as Guru-Murthy told him to “put it away”, branding him “so cheap.”

Johnson hit back as he said: “There’s absolutely nothing you can do to stop me … I’m allowed to plug my book.”

He regularly referenced his book in response to questions on matters concerning Ukraine and his own political comeback.

Co-anchor Emily Maitlis stated: “We are not all going to read your book, so just tell us, do you want to have a political comeback … You can’t actually answer a single question.”

Meanwhile Boris spent his time on air arguing with Maitlis, notably after discussions of his links with Trump were brought up.

The former PM subsequently slammed Maitlis calling her questioning “sloppy” and “dangerous”.

Stormy Daniels

The atmosphere became even frostier after Maitlis brought up Stormy Daniels, who was also on the panel, and her past with Trump, including the intermediation she’s faced since coming forward.

She said: “Oh a bullet proof vest? I get all kinds of crazy threats all the time but sometimes one will stand out more than the others and it’s not always the most violent or graphic one.”

Maitlis then questioned Boris after seeing his body language as she inquired: “Mr Johnson you’re kind of shaking your head, but this is coming from a man you’ve described as a friend.”

Boris replied: “No not at all, I wasn’t shaking my head at all.”

This led Maitlis to readjust her comments, suggested his reaction could have been of dismay or support.

Boris then said: “Let me first say that I think anyone watching this will have immense sympathy for Stormy.”

“Everything that you feel and have been going through. Nobody should be threatened or feel threatened as part of the democratic process.”

Boris went on to defend his relationship with Trump.

He said: “You see the job in the UK of the Prime Minister is to have a good close relationship, friendship with whoever is in the White House and it has to be operational and it did work.”

Daniels then quizzed if the former PM would “have any fear for the ladies in your life” leaving them alone with the President.

In response to this Boris continued with his line of diplomacy between world leaders.

Maitlis eventually went on to draw parallels between Boris and Trump breaking rules which further led the debate to fall into chaos.

Eventually a break was held and Boris did not reappear after, ending is time on the show.

