The German government has collapsed after months of bitter infighting put paid to a fragile coalition between Social Democrats, Greens and the FDP.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz unexpectedly sacked his finance minister on Wednesday (6/11), plunging Europe’s largest economy into political disarray.

Christian Lindner was thrown out during a meeting of high-level government members as tensions between the three ruling parties spilt over.

Hours after the FDP withdrew the rest of its ministers from the cabinet, spelling the end of the beleaguered and unpopular three-way coalition.

The Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed he will seek a confidence motion in the new year to trigger a snap general election.



In a televised address to the nation, Scholz said that he will seek a vote of confidence in January that would pave the way for early elections by March.

Scholz said he had offered Lindner a plan to bring down energy costs, boost investment and maintain support for Ukraine.

But Lindner had shown “no willingness” to accept it.

“The situation is serious,” Scholz added. “There is war in Europe, tensions are increasing in the Middle East. At the same time, our economy is stagnating.”

He said: “We need to invest considerably more in our defence and in the Bundeswehr, especially now, after the outcome of the US elections.”

Scholz made little effort to hide his frustration, accusing Lindner of egotism, refusing to compromise and using “small-minded, party political tactics” at a time of growing insecurity.

The chancellor apologised to the German people, saying he “would have liked to have spared you this difficult decision, especially in times like these when uncertainty is growing”, a direct reference to the US presidential election.

