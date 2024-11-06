Michelle Obama is 5/1 to replace Donald Trump in the White House, according to the bookies, with vice president JD Vance currently the likeliest successor.

Trump recorded a historic win over Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election, winning the key battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia as well as the most prized possession of all the swing states – Pennsylvania.

Having already served a term as president between 2016 and 2020, Trump will not be able to run in 2028 under the United States Constitution.

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, prohibits one person from serving more than two terms as president.

George Washington, the first US president, stepped aside after serving two terms and that unofficial limit was respected by all presidents after Washington until the 1930s.

Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected president four times from 1932 to 1944. In 1947, two years after his death a proposal was put before the US House of Representatives to legally limit presidents to two terms.

Commenting on the prospect of a Vance vs Obama match-up, William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps said: “Donald Trump has completed a historic return to the White House with a landslide victory over Kamala Harris.

“With Trump unable to challenge for a third term in 2028 due to the terms of the US constitution, we make his Vice President, JD Vance, the early favourite to win the 2028 US election, priced at 3/1.

“As the Democrats lick their wounds after a bruising night of results, Michelle Obama – wife of former President, Barack Obama – is 5/1 to lead the Democrats back to power in four years’ time.

“Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, is a slightly longer 11/2 shot to take the challenge to the Republicans and turn the tables.”

US Presidential Election 2028:

JD Vance 3/1 Michelle Obama 5/1 Gavin Newsom 11/2 Ron DeSantis 8/1 BAR 10/1

