The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent has reported.
On discovering Johnson’s relationship with Carrie as a result of Mr Burns walking in on them some of the Foreign Office team threatened to resign if he went ahead with a plan to give her a job as his £100,000-a-year chief of staff.
Well, this was not missed on Twitter as the story first broke in Private Eye this week.
#Blojo and the slightly sick-inducing #swallowbackfriday began to trend…
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Sue Perkins sum up the conservative Party for you?
Related: Tweet summing up the Pincher, Johnson and Parish sordid mess is epic