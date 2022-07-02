The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent has reported.

On discovering Johnson’s relationship with Carrie as a result of Mr Burns walking in on them some of the Foreign Office team threatened to resign if he went ahead with a plan to give her a job as his £100,000-a-year chief of staff.

Well, this was not missed on Twitter as the story first broke in Private Eye this week.

If you're wondering why Private Eye is trending https://t.co/KCeuhnQnW3 — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 29, 2022

#Blojo and the slightly sick-inducing #swallowbackfriday began to trend…

"Sources say the news is undoubtedly an embarrassing blow for Boris Johnson" #Carriegate #BloJo pic.twitter.com/34sm6lWOjs — Andy (@andy_eastfield) July 2, 2022

I don't care about the blow jobs. I worry about Johnson trying to get six figure jobs for those who provided them. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 30, 2022

A salute to Big Dog's #Blojo from his health secretary this week. Mr Javid is clearly a #PrivateEye reader. #Carriegate https://t.co/gl7YUWGqt7 — Geoff_Paddock (@GpMedialtd) July 2, 2022

Shame that the Private Eye piece has diverted us all, in Clinton/Lewinsky style, away from the important allegations about Carriegate



1. Johnson tried to get his then gf a job for 100k funded by us

2. The Times censored the story — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) June 30, 2022

This was when Johnson was Foreign Secretary, his 2nd wife was undergoing cancer treatment, and he wanted to give his mistress a £100k government job.



Apart from it being morally wrong on many levels, surely it also constitutes misconduct in public office?#BloJo #Carriegate https://t.co/vFGRXQksJe — Richard James (@RchdJms) July 2, 2022

The #BloJo affair has not been mentioned by #BBCBreakfast or anywhere on the mainstream media. Could it be that only people on Twitter or readers of Private Eye actually know about it? If so that in itself is a scandal. — AndrewAshton🇪🇺🐝 (@AndrewJAshton1) July 2, 2022

I was really up really late last night: Wake up #BloJo #SwallowBackFriday & another Tory Predator MP.

Am I shocked? No… just another normal day in Broken Brexit Britain. #BrexitBrokenBritain — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 1, 2022

Mate: I swear it's like the Wolf of F**** Wall Street in that party! Everyone's just ramming lines of coke, s**king each other off and assaulting people.#BloJo #pincher — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 30, 2022

It was a work event and only lasted one minute #BloJo pic.twitter.com/uADS8CBKAX — Gary Thomson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@GaryT1970) July 1, 2022

Sue Perkins sum up the conservative Party for you?

Paedophiles, rapists, gropers, assaulters, winkers, Porn-Hubbers, BJ-ers, bullies, liars, climate-wreckers, river-polluters, rouble-grabbers, oath-breakers, law-breakers, culture-wreckers, level-downers, privatisers and narcissists. — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) June 30, 2022

