James O’Brien concisely summed up the Prince Andrew affair on LBC this morning with a blistering monologue.

According to media reports, the Duke will have to shell out £12 million deal to halt the sex claim brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Buckingham Palace say that Andrew is defending the case “as a private citizen”, but a number of commentators have claimed that would not stop him having been helped along with money from the Queen’s private wealth.

Commenting on the matter on LBC, O’Brien contrasted the figure with the £20 a week Universal Credit money that is set to be stripped away from some of the poorest in society.

He said: “It’s astonishing, the most vulnerable people in society have £20 a week taken off them by the government but the Queen can find £12m to bail out her deviant son.”

Watch the clip in full below:

James O'Brien: It's astonishing, the most vulnerable people in society have £20 a week taken off them by the government but the Queen can find £12m to bail out her deviant son.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/IFeK9snROk — LBC (@LBC) February 16, 2022

Related: Wales to trial world’s highest basic income scheme for young people