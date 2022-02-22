A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck the West Midlands late on Monday night, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said.

According to the BGS, the quake hit the town of Walsall, near Birmingham, at a depth of seven kilometres (4.35 miles) at 10.59pm.

The service said the effects of the quake were felt in a 20km radius from its epicentre, with tremors being detected by residents in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Dudley.

BGS SEISMIC INFORMATION: WALSALL, WEST MIDLANDS 22:59 UTC 2.8 ML



DATE: 21 February 2022

ORIGIN TIME: 22:59 29.7s UTC

LAT/LON: 52.549° North / 1.972° West

GRID REF: 401.90 kmE / 294.61 kmN

DEPTH: 7 km

MAGNITUDE: 2.8 ML

INTENSITY: 3 EMS

LOCALITY: Walsall, West Midlands pic.twitter.com/IRoxIcJFNX — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) February 22, 2022

Affected residents told the BGS the quake shook their homes, while one person said it “was like a wardrobe had fallen over or an explosion blast against the window”.

The BGS said the quake was approximately 13km (eight miles) east of the magnitude 4.7 Dudley earthquake, which was felt over most of England when it struck on September 22, 2002.

Reactions

So it was worrying but not enough to cause damage or risk to life, and it got people chatting on Twitter.

Anything to take your mind of a potential World War Three I guess…

1.

The sheer DEVASTATION after that Birmingham #earthquake a few mins ago 😱 literally shaking pic.twitter.com/X34b2klBl2 — Fraser (@FraserIRL) February 21, 2022

2.

3.

4.

Everyone in the Midlands heading to social media to find out whether an earthquake just happened or if it was just them: #earthquake pic.twitter.com/qEnV0OsC0h — Novelty Bobble (@NoveltyBobble12) February 21, 2022

5.

Everyone in Walsall and Birmingham in the UK coming to twitter to confirm there was an earthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/DXyh15TTj7 — cesar (@jebaiting) February 21, 2022

6.

An earthquake has hit Birmingham and caused 2 million pounds worth of improvements #earthquake — Sir Alan de Ærd (@Aardybloke) February 21, 2022

7.

first a pandemic and now an earthquake, we are not victims we are survivors #earthquake

pic.twitter.com/xTUMxwmue5 — sai ➶-͙˚ ༘✶ (@meteoras) February 21, 2022

8.

9.

After 6 months of painstaking set up, the Birmingham Domino world record attempt ends in tragedy. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/2lzBUw9ZgI — Rory and Colin the House Dalek (@DobbersW) February 21, 2022

10.

Bloody hell, it’s all happening tonight. Putin, World war 3, end of Covid restrictions and now an earthquake in Birmingham pic.twitter.com/AzzBVk7XB4 — Usman (@101Usman) February 21, 2022

11.

First picture revealed of the total devastation the West Midlands earthquake caused. Heartbreaking. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/xmQi8KKViB — Sean McLachlan (@Sean__McLachlan) February 21, 2022

12.

#Birmingham acting up and starting her #earthquake era just to be messy pic.twitter.com/j4WbE7hHQR — dóm #BLM 🏳️‍🌈 (@domtheeaquarius) February 21, 2022

13.

Me after finding out there was an earthquake in Birmingham today pic.twitter.com/nIH0uXDRT3 — Char (@charjoel) February 21, 2022

14.

15.

Walsall and Birmingham coming to twitter to confirm there was an earthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/jM9b8ZOLC9 — cesar (@jebaiting) February 21, 2022

16.

Me: has insomnia all his life



Also me: sleeps through an earthquake — I Choose Birmingham (@ichoosemag) February 22, 2022

17.

Marked safe from the Birmingham earthquake. pic.twitter.com/svJvQRjdTP — Xenia Karayiannis (@_XeniaKara_) February 21, 2022

Related: New Zealand leader continues TV interview during earthquake