Foreign secretary Liz Truss said there was “absolutely no reason” for the European Union to retaliate against the UK after plans to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol caused outrage in Brussels and capitals across the bloc.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney warned the UK Government’s move could “destabilise” the situation in Northern Ireland and was undermining the work that led to the Brexit agreement with the EU.

So it looks like another bleak day in Brexitland and to top it off we are also trying to stick refugees on a one-way flight to Rwanda.

Thankfully, Truss was on hand to provide some light relief as she, in her role as foreign secretary, managed to call the Irish premier a tea sock.

Watch

Liz Truss stumbles over Taoiseach & ends up calling the Irish PM a tea sock. pic.twitter.com/Ij50SrN18f — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 13, 2022

Reactions

There was no way social media would let this slide:

1.

2.

Excuse me. We’d like to take this up with the Prome Manister. https://t.co/QB21cAp2sn — Oisín McGann (@OisinMcGann) June 14, 2022

3.

I've just got back to flat & some barsteward has stolen my Irish Tea Sock!!! — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 13, 2022

4.

Today, @trussliz will be showing us all how to make her favourite "Tea Sock".#teasock pic.twitter.com/vHHel9xYcM — Emma Flowers Music ☘️ (@RebelEmG) June 14, 2022

5.

No, Irish tea sock, an Irish sock for tea. pic.twitter.com/ySDhYX24XP — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) June 13, 2022

6.

"I want to talk to the tea sock. The tea sock. T E A S O C K. What do you mean 'You're talking shite'? I'm the future Prime Minister of the United Kingdom!"



Click. pic.twitter.com/III3MDozYJ — Madeye The Carnaptious 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 🧡 (@madeye611) June 13, 2022

7.

8.

I know of little children all across the island dreaming of one day becoming tea sock. — David McCann (@dmcbfs) June 13, 2022

9.

Irish tea sock ready & willing to talk to its intellectual equal. pic.twitter.com/x0C7lQBQ80 — Damien Mac Conchoille (@bohola4) June 13, 2022

10.

11.

I'm the new Irish tea sock 🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/r5yB9HxMjn — Maggie Moo Mar (@Midge1415) June 13, 2022

12.

The Irish Tea Sock!! Deary deary me these people are so thick it’s incredible, but that’s where Brexit Britain is. https://t.co/UfocgRY1kn — Michael Stewart (@mstewart_23) June 13, 2022

13.

I'm sorry, if you're the British Foreign Secretary the least you could do is know how to pronounce the Head of Government of your next door neighbour.



Seriously UK. The position has been the Taoiseach since 1937. Just make a BASIC effort.



(Tea-shock, phonetically. Not tea sock) https://t.co/uF6JXnBVRR — Chris Barrett-Molloy (@cr15b) June 13, 2022

