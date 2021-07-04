England fans home and abroad celebrated into the early hours after the Three Lions reached their second consecutive semi-final at a major tournament.
The Three Lions’ 4-0 demolition of Ukraine in Rome set up a clash with Denmark at Wembley, with restrictions on capacity set to be eased for the fixture.
Harry Kane scored once in each half, with goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson seeing the side through.
It is the second time England have found themselves one game away from a major final in the last three years after Gareth Southgate led the country to the same stage at the World Cup in 2018.
Marxism
It didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter that England players had been slammed as ‘Marxists by some for taking the knee, in a gesture against racism and discrimination and there were some excellent memes doing the rounds.
1.
Look what Marxism has done for English football, mashallah.— Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) July 3, 2021
2.
Marxism Is Coming Home 🙃— Double Down News (@DoubleDownNews) July 3, 2021
3.
And so it transpires that all this time the missing ingredient from English football was Marxism 🙏🏻 ⚽️ 🏆— Jo Grady (@DrJoGrady) July 3, 2021
4.
Ever since the England team embraced Marxism, they've been excellent. pic.twitter.com/aQYwJRJyPj— James Armstrong 🟠☀️🏳️🌈✊🏾 (@PoliticoTeacher) July 3, 2021
5.
Since England turned Marxists, we have kept clean sheets, and made it to the semifinals! Marxism rocks!!!! #UKRENG pic.twitter.com/hhbIFSB3HG— Roast Beef Johnny (@roastbeefjohnny) July 3, 2021
6.
Marxism is coming home! 👏🏽👏🏿👏🏾— Rightwing politics is a social virus #BLM 🇵🇸 (@ValueSurplus) July 3, 2021
Marxists clearly play the best football #ENGUKR pic.twitter.com/FWRSJRG48m
7.
The England team have not conceded a single goal in a major tournament since they adopted Marxism as their ideology pic.twitter.com/AVmXHwGl1k— Panny Antoniou (@panny_antoniou) July 4, 2021
8.
I see #Marxism is trending. Come on Engelsland!— Phil Wood (@blaurock) July 4, 2021
9.
I do not believe for one second that England fans booing the knee understand what Marxism is— Lewis Peet (@LewPeet) July 4, 2021
10.
11.
Since England adopted Marxism they seem unbeatable! You should get behind it! If only we had known sooner that Marxism would produce such results.— troy panton (@sirbald23) July 4, 2021
12.
"So I said to the media that I was boycotting the Marxist England squad for taking the knee, and then they only went and bloody won it. Guess Marxism isn't so bad" pic.twitter.com/Ep0CDGheVW— Colin Bramwell (@Mooglamachuck) July 3, 2021
13.
I tell you what, this cultural Marxism stuff *really* works#ENGUKR #EURO2020 #TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/D56nUawXu4— I Am Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) July 3, 2021
14.
#EnglandvUkraine #GarethSouthgate #Marxism #TakeTheKnee #EndRacism pic.twitter.com/GrO1sk2v6A— Andrew Beddoe (@AndrewBeddoe1) July 4, 2021
15.
How it works. . . #Culturalmarxism #Marxism #ENGUKR #ENG #Pemex #eyeoffire pic.twitter.com/gOwb6q6Y2X— The Fishgod (@thefishgod) July 4, 2021
Oh and this classic…
July 3, 2021
Related: Reactions as Patel praises England team after slamming ‘gesture politics’ for taking a knee
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .