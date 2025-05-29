Famous names from the arts and media world, such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Annie Lennox, Gary Lineker, and Dua Lipa have come together alongside doctors, academics, and a Holocaust survivor to urge Sir Keir Starmer to end the UK’s complicity in Gaza.

In an open letter addressed to the PM, seen exclusively by Sky News, public media figures are accusing the British government of providing arms sales and licenses to Israel.

Refugee charity Choose Love, who is leading the letter, demands an immediate suspension of arms sales provided by the UK alongside prompt humanitarian access for experienced aid agencies, and a ceasefire for the “children of Gaza”.

Just last week, Sir Keir together with Canadian and French leaders, warned the Israeli government they would “take concrete action” if it continues its “egregious” expansion of military operations in Gaza.

The prime minister added that the level of suffering in Gaza was “intolerable” and that the small amount of aid allowed by Israel was “utterly inadequate”.

The letter warns the PM: “You can’t call it ‘intolerable’, yet do nothing.

“The world is watching and history will not forget. The children of Gaza cannot wait another minute.

“Prime minister, what will you choose? Complicity in war crimes, or the courage to act?”

Among the actors to put their names to the letter are Benedict Cumberbatch, Riz Ahmed, Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey, Tilda Swinton, Maxine Peake, Marvel actress Zawe Ashton, Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan, and director Danny Boyle.

Singers include Dua Lipa, Paloma Faith, Annie Lenox, Massive Attack, and Primal Scream.

TV stars include Gary Lineker, Dermot O’Leary, presenter Laura Whitmore, and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos has also signed the letter, which says that 71,000 children under the age of four years old are severely malnourished and they “cry until they can’t cry anymore – until hunger takes even their voices”.

It states children are waking up to bombs falling on them, “violence stamped with UK inaction – flown with parts shipped from British factories to Israel”.

Nevertheless, a government spokesperson said: “We strongly oppose the expansion of military operations in Gaza and call on the Israeli Government to cease its offensive and immediately allow for unfettered access to humanitarian aid.

“The denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Gaza is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law.

“Last year, we suspended export licences to Israel for items used in military operations in Gaza and continue to refuse licences for military goods that could be used by Israel in the current conflict.

“We urge all parties to urgently agree a ceasefire agreement and work towards a permanent and sustainable peace.”

Israel continues to deny it is committing genocide in Gaza.

