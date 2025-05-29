Donald Trump descended into a crazed meltdown after he was told about Wall Street’s ‘taco’ jibe for his trade policies.

During a press conference on Wednesday, a reported asked the president for his thoughts about the “Taco” acronym.

It stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out” and is reportedly being used by Wall Street traders to describe Trump’s habit of threatening to impose ludicrously high tariffs on other countries before backing out or reducing the rates at the last minute.

Trump didn’t take it well after learning about the term, launching into a rambling meltdown trying to justify his tariff policy.

Responding, he said: “I chicken out? Oh, I’ve never heard that. You mean because I reduced China from 145% that I set down to 100 and then to another number?”

Trump said this was simply “negotiation,” claiming that part of his tactic can include setting “a ridiculous high number” for tariff rates and going down if he gets other nations to give in to his demands.

He then finished by warning the reporter to not “ever say what you said,” criticising their “nasty question.”

You can watch the exchange below.

🚨 “Don’t ever say what you said!”



Holy shit. Trump just learned Wall Street is calling his tariffs “TACO trade” (“Trump Always Chickens Out”) — and you have to watch his meltdown. pic.twitter.com/fQUIoWqiJN — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 28, 2025

On social media, #TACOTrump started trending as many created memes mocking the president.

All in all, it’s been a pretty embarrassing 24 hours for Trump, who also suffered a huge blow to his economic policy after a federal court blocked his ‘liberation day’ tariffs.

The Court of International Trade ruled that an emergency law invoked by the White House to implement the tariffs does not give the president unilateral authority to impose tariffs on nearly every country.

Related: ‘Record number’ of Americans apply to live in UK after Trump’s return to office