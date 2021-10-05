Nadine Dorries has labelled the BBC an institution riven by bias and staffed by people “whose mum and dad worked there”, despite Boris Johnson urging colleagues to dial down culture war rhetoric.

However, she has some experience of this herself. Dorries faced criticism in 2013 for employing two of her daughters as staff in her parliamentary office at a cost of up to £80,000.

The BBC’s annual report shows more than than 60 per cent of staff went to state-run schools, with 11.5 per cent from a fee-paying school.

Some 8.4 per cent went to “other” schools, 4.2 per cent preferred not to say and there was no data for 15.3 per cent of staff.

BBC gone in 10 years?

Dorries took aim at its “elitist” attitude and “lack of impartiality” at the BBC and said it might not even exist in a decade’s time.

At an event hosted by the Telegraph’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, Ms Dorries was asked whether the licence fee would still be compulsory in 10 or 20 years.

“I can’t look into the future. Will the BBC still be here in 10 years? I don’t know,” she said.

“We can’t look into the future. It is a very competitive environment at the moment.

“You have got Amazon Prime, Netflix and other bods coming down the line.

“This younger generation that are coming through, they certainly watch their television in a very different way to how my generation watched its TV, so who knows where we will be.”

BBC bite back

But the BBC was quick to bite back.

It started with BBC Presenter Clive Myrie tweeting: “My mum was a seamstress, working for Mary Quant and Marks and Spencer. Umm, I wonder what the parents of other BBC employees did/do, while their progeny are employed by Aunty Beeb!”

This Tweet was followed by a huge amount of BBC staff past and present to rubbish Dorries’ claims.

#mymum My mum was a seamstress, working for Mary Quant and Marks and Spencer. Umm, I wonder what the parents of other BBC employees did/do, while their progeny are employed by Aunty Beeb! #mymum https://t.co/yCv4Cic2ey — Clive Myrie (@CliveMyrieBBC) October 4, 2021

We have picked out a few, of the many, comments on Myrie’s Tweet.

Dad was a joiner, later a technician in an oil terminal. Mum was a school dinner lady, then shop floor at M&S. — Ken Gibson (@lochterpark) October 5, 2021

Dad: RAF

Mum: housewife

Me: BBC sound engineer for 25 years. — Paul Nickson #FBPE, #FBPPR. #BLM, Woke 💙 🧡💜 (@nicksonp) October 5, 2021

My dad was a farmer and my mum a cook/piano teacher…..I got into the BBC through my own efforts not because I knew someone. — Annita McVeigh (@annita_mcveigh) October 4, 2021

My mom's a housewife and briefly ran her own hair salon. Dad was an electrical engineer who ran his own company in Tehran, about 5,500 km southeast of London. — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) October 5, 2021

My dad worked at the BBC for 30 years. I never have. — 𝚁𝚊𝚟 (@TVRav) October 5, 2021

Mum was a nursery nurse and still works in childcare, dad was a carpenter, the only contact they’d ever had with the BBC was watching it at home — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) October 4, 2021

Dad was a self employed plumber and heating engineer and mum worked in a pharmacy. I don’t know a single person in the BBC who’s parents worked there. — Georgy Jamieson (she/her) (@georgyjamieson) October 5, 2021

My dad left school at 13 and my mum at 15, they went to where the jobs were, Dublin, London, New York, as immigrants do, doing the jobs that immigrants do, saved, came home, bought a pub and grew it together, now for over 50 years! Skills I learned there v. useful at the Beeb. 😀 — Nuala McGovern (@BBCNuala) October 5, 2021

#mymum started as a nurse / midwife(delivered Mary Quant’s baby!), went to uni when I was at school, overhauled community healthcare for HIV patients, ran parts of health authorities…& got an MBE. Impossible act to follow. — Dharshini David (@DharshiniDavid) October 4, 2021

My mum was a nurse , my dad a joiner. However , I would say this , I was only three people who worked in BBC news from Stoke- one of the poorest cities in the UK . It tells you something about the BBC a bias hugely amplified during the Brexit coverage . — Gillian Hargreaves (@GillianHargreav) October 4, 2021

Dad: Methodist minister

Mum: Nurse, before becoming a parent.

Me: worked at Beeb for over 30 years, 20 as a hiring manager. Didn't once appoint anyone who's parent had worked at the BBC. — Simon Pattern (@SimonPattern) October 4, 2021

You get the point, and that thread will con tie to build throughout the day I am sure.

Reactions

The thread was met with some favorable comments on the social networking platform.

Anyone who thinks the BBC is an elitist, Lefty closed shop for the double-barrelled should read this. https://t.co/GZe2QMArwY — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) October 5, 2021

The replies to this are heartwarming https://t.co/hJJTu8yKgO — Hamish Thompson (@HamishMThompson) October 5, 2021

This is a good point…

Let's face it, Fleet St is probably as bad, more likely worse, when it comes to this kind of nepotism. https://t.co/9nWrbgIdt6 — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 5, 2021

Fleet Street is worse – as are the Houses of Parliament. — Mary Novakovich (@mary_novakovich) October 5, 2021

Handily they document who is related to whom… https://t.co/649cXoD3GS — Alex Murray (@leguape) October 5, 2021

