Central Kyiv has been hit by Russian missile this morning. This is grim, grimmer than before. pic.twitter.com/yUyUjQsm0E

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight on Saturday from Russian-occupied areas.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the centre of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

A BBC presenter was forced to run for cover after two explosions rocked Kyiv early on Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

