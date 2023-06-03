A UK ticket-holder has won more than £110 million in the EuroMillions draw.

Players have been urged to check their tickets to see if they won the £111.7 million prize in Friday’s draw.

The winning numbers were 03, 12, 15, 25 and 43 with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

The winner will be wealthier than footballer Harry Kane (£51 million), actor Daniel Radcliffe (£92 million) and singer Dua Lipa (£75m), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s special £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Only a handful of UK players have won more than £100 million in a EuroMillions jackpot, with the latest being the 18th to do so.

In July last year, an anonymous UK ticket-holder won a record jackpot of £195 million.