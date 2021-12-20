Laura Kuenssberg will step down as BBC’s political editor from next year, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Kuenssberg is set to say goodbye to the role next Easter, having held the position for seven years.

She will then take up a senior presenting and reporting job across the BBC, working on news and current affairs across TV, radio and online.

Kuenssberg became BBC’s political editor in 2015, being the first woman to have had the role, and covered two UK general elections, the Brexit referendum and its aftermath, and the government’s response to the Covid pandemic.

She also presented two TV documentaries on Brexit and a podcast on the inside story of the response to Covid, whilst attracting a lot of online readers and social media followers.

‘I’ll miss out wonderful Westminster team’

She said: “I’ve been so lucky to do the best daily reporting job in the business, with the best colleagues anyone could wish for. It’s been incredible to occupy the chair during a time of such huge change and to try to make sense of it for our viewers, listeners and readers online.

“I’ll miss the daily drama, and our wonderful team in Westminster, immensely. But after nearly seven years and what feels like decades’ worth of headlines, it’s time for the next move.”

BBC’s director general Tim Davie said: “Laura has been an outstanding BBC political editor throughout the most turbulent political times in living memory. Her incisive commentary, tough questioning and astute insight have guided our audiences through the last seven years.

“She’s a superb interviewer and engaging presenter, and I’m thrilled that we are keeping her on our screens and airwaves. I’m looking forward to her next chapter.”

BBC director of news Fran Unsworth added: “Laura’s a born journalist and she’s done an amazing job as political editor. She’s an energetic and determined story-getter, who gets straight to the heart of the issue and knows exactly the right questions to ask.

“Our political coverage would have been immeasurably poorer without Laura as political editor. We’re lucky to have her.”

Who will be the BBC’s next political editor?

Kuenssberg was previously a chief correspondent and presenter on Newsnight, and, prior to this, ITV News’ business editor for three years.

She became a BBC political correspondent in 2003, after being a trainee with the broadcaster in Newcastle.

The BBC said it would begin a “competitive recruitment process” for her successor as political editor.

Last month, Private Eye editor Ian Hislop said Laura Kuenssberg was tainted by extremist attitudes.

Hislop said: “I think they need someone who is, let’s face it, less anti-government.

“I think Laura was tainted by her extreme right-wing attitudes (which I failed to detect).

“But I think it’s time for me now, with my impartial views.”

