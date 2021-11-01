Laura Kuenssberg has been forced to backtrack after sharing an anti-EU tweet.

The BBC’s outgoing political editor retweeted a post from an anonymous account that described the EU as “environmentally shameful” for moving the parliament every month.

The post was referring to how the EU Parliament makes the 250-mile switch between the Belgian capital of Brussels and the French city of Strasbourg.

‘RE Parks’ is followed by just 354 people, including Kuenssberg.

Several of the posts have been accused of being hard-right and xenophobic in nature.

The anonymous “RE Parks” account, created in March 2012, has amassed 354 followers including its seventh follower, @BBCNews political editor Laura K. It has tweeted 91,700 times, often on xenophobic, anti-“woke", and canine themes. pic.twitter.com/mgo5J2bhU6 — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) November 1, 2021

Kuenessberg confirmed she solved the problem shortly after she touched down in Glasgow for COP26, writing on Twitter:

“Just landed in Glasgow – turned phone on to see that earlier had phone mishap and RT’d something in error so have now undone.”

The post comes as BBC chiefs unveiled plans for what it says is its “biggest and most significant push” to ensure its content is fair, accurate and unbiased.

A review, which was led by Arts Council England chair Sir Nicholas Serota, states the organisation “needs to do more to embed editorial values into the fabric of the organisation”.

It added that “a number of those we interviewed felt that individuals, including high profile and senior staff, have not always been held to account for breaching editorial standards”.

Just landed in Glasgow – turned phone on to see that earlier had phone mishap and RT’d something in error so have now undone — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 31, 2021

