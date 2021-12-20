Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Boris Johnson after it emerged he skipped a vital COBRA meeting yesterday.

The prime minister and chancellor Rishi Sunak were both missing in action as leaders discussed new measures to combat the Omicron ‘tsunami’.

Labour leader Starmer suggested in-party fighting could be to blame for their absence.

“They are too busy looking over their shoulders at the Conservative party to provide the leadership our country needs,” he said.

It is a complete abdication of responsibility for both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to miss another vital Cobra meeting yesterday.



Last week Johnson suffered a record rebellion against his coronavirus restrictions, leaving opposition parties questioning his authority to lead the country through the pandemic.

The Government’s Plan B to limit the spread of coronavirus was approved thanks to Labour’s support on Tuesday, but dozens of Tory backbenchers chose to rebel.

Lord Frost has since resigned his post as Brexit secretary due to growing ‘disillusionment’ with the ‘direction’ of Tory policy.

It is understood that his departure had been prompted by the introduction of the new Covid measures, including vaccine passports.

This afternoon, COBRA was trending on Twitter.

Here’s a pick of what people had to say:

WHAT BORIS JOHNSON WILL ATTEND:

Parties during lockdown



WHAT HE WON’T ATTEND:

Cobra meetings to save lives https://t.co/fxM44wWUAg — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 19, 2021

If COBRA was attended by Tory donors you can guarantee that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak would be there. — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) December 20, 2021

What exactly were @BorisJohnson and @RishiSunak doing today that was more important than being at the Cobra meeting? — Jo Stevens (@JoStevensLabour) December 19, 2021

Reports of Boris Johnson skipping Cobra at a critical pandemic moment just adds to the sense of deja vu 😒 — Sonia Sodha (@soniasodha) December 19, 2021

Does he…does he think there are actual cobras present? https://t.co/l76uIBgqAw — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) December 19, 2021

Is this it? Are we doomed to re-live March 2020 with each new variant making *exactly the same mistakes* we’ve made before?

https://t.co/Zq9W7lViw4 — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) December 20, 2021

Even with his history of failure during the pandemic it is absolutely staggering that Boris Johnson did not attend this evening’s Covid Cobra meeting. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) December 19, 2021

If COBRA meetings had cheese and wine would the PM be more likely to attend ? — Margaret A M Hill 💙 #FBPE 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@MargaretAMHill) December 20, 2021

