Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Boris Johnson after it emerged he skipped a vital COBRA meeting yesterday.
The prime minister and chancellor Rishi Sunak were both missing in action as leaders discussed new measures to combat the Omicron ‘tsunami’.
Labour leader Starmer suggested in-party fighting could be to blame for their absence.
“They are too busy looking over their shoulders at the Conservative party to provide the leadership our country needs,” he said.
Last week Johnson suffered a record rebellion against his coronavirus restrictions, leaving opposition parties questioning his authority to lead the country through the pandemic.
The Government’s Plan B to limit the spread of coronavirus was approved thanks to Labour’s support on Tuesday, but dozens of Tory backbenchers chose to rebel.
Lord Frost has since resigned his post as Brexit secretary due to growing ‘disillusionment’ with the ‘direction’ of Tory policy.
It is understood that his departure had been prompted by the introduction of the new Covid measures, including vaccine passports.
