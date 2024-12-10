A major World War I battle that took place in 1916 was trending on X thanks to a bizarre comment from Lee Anderson.

The Reform UK MP has been on a bit of a roll on social media of late, taking time out to bash the BBC at the weekend in response to a Have I Got News For You joke pointed at Nigel Farage.

But his latest outburst really surpasses all that.

Responding to a woman called Jessica on X, who questioned whether men really have it hard, the right-wing politician decided the best response was to give a shout-out to the Battle of The Somme… in 1916.

Safe to say, the reaction on social media has been pretty hilarious!

Not feeling great today lads – got my monthly Battle of The Somme pic.twitter.com/QCCDRm11uX — Grace (@graceyldn) December 9, 2024

lee anderson is right. just last year i had to cancel my friends birthday meal because i had a battle of the somme booked on the same day. it’s a pain in the arse and i’m glad he’s speaking up for all us men who have dealt with the battle of the somme https://t.co/IFkuiUV6hN — matt (@masjelfs) December 9, 2024

Wow – Amazon don't miss a beat! pic.twitter.com/Hm8636IrEi — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) December 9, 2024

Gonna have to swerve tonight mate. Got the Somme tomorrow not doin that hungover. Still got that cold from Titanic.

🤢😂 — Jamie H (@JamieHComedy) December 9, 2024

BREAKING 🚨🚨: New footage has emerged from the Battle of The Somme showing Lee Anderson MP providing brave soldiers with 30p meals. pic.twitter.com/Ll7lA1aM60 — Mr A 🍉 (@acatcalledkeith) December 9, 2024

Gonna pull a sickie tomorrow. Still a bit sore from the Battle of the Somme. — Mooms – Bluesky Hesitator (@Danny_McMoomins) December 9, 2024

“Do you have a copy of ‘My Time at the Front: a Somme Survivor’ by Lee Anderson?”#ThirtyPeeLee pic.twitter.com/FH9TBkyZaX — lifeintheartslane 🕯 (@life_arts_lane) December 9, 2024

Related: Wes Streeting faces an official complaint over this joke about Louise Haigh