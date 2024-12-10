A major World War I battle that took place in 1916 was trending on X thanks to a bizarre comment from Lee Anderson.
The Reform UK MP has been on a bit of a roll on social media of late, taking time out to bash the BBC at the weekend in response to a Have I Got News For You joke pointed at Nigel Farage.
But his latest outburst really surpasses all that.
Responding to a woman called Jessica on X, who questioned whether men really have it hard, the right-wing politician decided the best response was to give a shout-out to the Battle of The Somme… in 1916.
Safe to say, the reaction on social media has been pretty hilarious!
